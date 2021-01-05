(The Center Square) – The two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in the chamber were too close to call late Tuesday night.
If Republicans win one or both of the elections, the GOP will retain control in the U.S. Senate. If Democrats win both elections, the chamber will be split, 50-50, with Democrat and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaker vote.
With 96% of precincts reporting, Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue led Democrat Jon Ossoff, 50.17% to 49.83%. Democrat Raphael Warnock led Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, 50.24% to 49.76%.
More than 4.2 million votes had been counted.
Perdue was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014. He won 49.73% of the vote to Ossoff's 47.95% in the general election. Ossoff, an investigative journalist and media executive, ran for Congress in 2017 in the special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
Loeffler, who was appointed to retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson's vacant seat in December 2019, and Warnock emerged from a pack of 21 candidates in the general election, where Warnock won 32.9% of the vote compared with Loeffler's 25.91%. Warnock is a senior pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.
Voters also will settle the race for the Georgia Public Service Commission's District 4 seat in Tuesday's election. Republican incumbent Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. had a 51.89% to 48.11% lead over Democrat Daniel Blackman.
The Georgia Public Service Commission (GPSC) oversees utility rates in the state.