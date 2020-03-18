(The Center Square) – The death toll in Georgia from COVID-19 reached three Wednesday after Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany reported two deaths attributed to the disease.
"The entire Phoebe Family is saddened to learn of the first COVID-19 deaths in our area," Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Steven Kitchen said in a news release. "We remain committed to faithfully serving the needs of our community. Each day, we are caring for additional people we suspect may have COVID-19. Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to occur, and we will certainly see more positive cases as we receive more test results. We strongly urge everyone to heed warnings and practice proper social distancing. We need to do all we can now to try to slow the spread of the virus.”
The two new deaths were identified as a 42-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman.
As of noon Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused more than 100 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.