(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in all of Georgia's 159 counties because of the COVID-19 health crisis.
The president approved the statewide emergency declaration, Gov. Brian Kemp said, to solidify federal emergency responses the pandemic.
"Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic," Kemp said in a statement. "The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19."
Trump’s declaration will allow federal officials to provide direct assistance and issue emergency funding to the state.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will cover costs associated with medical sheltering, security, employee overtime, emergency center operations and public communication.
Final reimbursement decisions would be made by FEMA and the U.S. Health and Human Services.
As of Monday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, including 87 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 2,613 deaths in the U.S., with more than 145,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.