(The Center Square) – Georgia state Sen. Blake Tillery, a Republican from Vidalia, will succeed the late Sen. Jack Hill as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Tillery worked alongside Hill as vice chairman of the committee, which oversees the state's spending proposals. Hill died April 6.
"Sen. Jack Hill was a mentor, teacher and friend," Tillery said. "No one can fill the shoes he leaves behind. I'm humbled and proud his position as chairman will remain in our region."
Tillery was elected senator for Georgia's 19th district in 2016. The district includes Appling, Jeff Davis, Long, Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, Wheeler and portions of Liberty and Tattnall counties. He is a managing partner at Smith and Tillery, a law practice in Vidalia.
Tillery also serves as the vice chairman of the State Institutions and Properties Committee, as secretary of the Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Assignments, Economic Development and Tourism, and Reapportionment and Redistricting committees.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Monday that Tillery "is perfectly poised" for the position as appropriations chairman.
"I am confident that he will succeed in this new role, because of his dedication to thoroughly understanding fiscal issues and his unbridled care for the people of this state," he said. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside him to craft budgets that allow our state's businesses, programs and families to prosper."