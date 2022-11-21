(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training.
San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot facility in Jackson County. It plans to produce molded door skins annually for new housing construction, repair and remodeling. According to a release, the company will create 170 jobs as part of the project.
The state included Georgia Quick Start workforce training, which provides “customized, job-specific training,” as an incentive for the company.
“The only discretionary incentive involved in this project is Georgia Quick Start, which will provide training support valued at approximately $664,870,” a Georgia Department of Economic Development rep told The Center Square.
In a release, Scott Martin, chairman of the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority, said local officials “have worked long and hard to make Jackson County a place where both businesses and people want to be, and Steve & Sons’ decision to locate in Jackson County is proof of that.”
In December, Steves & Sons announced a new facility in Ashburn with plans to create 200 jobs.
“Georgia has proven to be extremely helpful to Steves for our long-term manufacturing and distribution needs,” Edward Steves, CEO of Steves & Sons, said in a release.