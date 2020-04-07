(The Center Square) – Tax revenue collections in Georgia increased in March despite economic downturns caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia's net tax collections for March totaled $1.83 billion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. That is a $480 million increase from February, when net collections totaled $1.35 billion.
Last month, many businesses, schools and other organizations in Georgia were shuttered by state and local orders in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of thousands of Georgians have sought relief from layoffs caused by the directives. Unemployment claims in Georgia jumped 990 percent the week ending March 28.
When compared to March 2019, net tax collections increased by $163.5 million, or 9.8 percent. Year-to-date collections stands at $17.39 billion – a 2.1 percent increase, or $350.8 million, over the previous fiscal year.
The Department of Revenue collected $971.4 million from income tax in March – about $430 million more than February and 25.5 percent more than March 2019's $774 million collection.
Sales tax collection for March was $936 million – a $10.5 million decrease from March 2019. Corporate tax collection was $110 million in March – nearly $1 million less than March 2019.