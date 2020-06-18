(The Center Square) – A bill that would stop patients in Georgia from receiving unexpected medical bills is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp for approval.
If the Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act becomes law, a patient would not be subject to any surprise charges when he or she goes to an in-network emergency room for treatment and is seen by an out-of-network physician.
The Senate approved the bill, 53-0, on Wednesday.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, an anesthetist, said surprise billing is an ongoing problem in the health care industry.
"This bill is here because you know about half of Americans have experienced a surprise bill," Hufstetler said. "I know I see in my profession where these things have happened, and it's the No.1 cause of bankruptcy in Georgia."
In an emergency, patients might be routed to a medical provider for emergency treatment that is not included in their insurer's network. Insurance companies may not pay for those services or opt to pay only a portion of the listed price. A second invoice is then sent to the patient for the services that are not covered.
The act prohibits the medical provider from directly billing the patient. Insurers also would have the option to dispute the price through an arbitrator.
Hufstetler said the measure gives "victims" of medical overbilling a "voice."
Medical bills account for 66.5 percent of bankruptcies in the U.S., according to an American Journal of Public Health article published in February 2019.
Georgia ranks fifth among other states in bankruptcy filings. According to May data compiled by the American Bankruptcy Institute, 3.45 people per 1,000 people have filed in 2020.
An average of 13 percent of emergency room visits in Georgia in 2017 resulted in at least one out-of-network charge, Kaiser Foundation researchers found.
Hufstetler, whose wife has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, has had personal experience with surprise billing, he told his Senate colleagues.
"Despite being privately insured, and both being physicians, we found ourselves on the other side of this fence and have been balance-billed twice," he said while holding back tears. "Fortunately, we were able to find a resolution for both bills. However, without our medical background, we would have been victims without a voice."
State Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, proposed the bill. It also protects patients who have plans that fall under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Department of Insurance. The House voted, 164-4, in support of HB 888 on March 3.
During his state of the state address in January, Kemp said surprise bill protections were on his list of priorities for the year.
The bill also has received support from the Lt. Geoff Duncan, the Medical Association of Georgia, insurance companies, the Georgia Hospital Association and nursing organizations.