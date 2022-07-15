(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the most dangerous states for pedestrians.
A new report from Smart Growth America, "Dangerous by Design," ranked The Peach State ninth overall.
New Mexico was the most dangerous state, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Arizona and Delaware. Iowa was the safest state, besting Minnesota, North Dakota, Idaho and Wisconsin.
According to the report, Georgia had 1,261 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020, an average of 2.4 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people per year.
In ranking metro areas, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta MSA ranked 27th nationwide with 752 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020, an average of 2.53 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people per year. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC, ranked No. 39, and Chattanooga, TN-GA, ranked No. 65.
According to the report, sidewalks are often an afterthought, and road design can significantly impact driver behavior.
The findings align with a recent report from the Governors Highway Safety Association, which found the number of pedestrian traffic fatalities in The Peach State in 2021 increased by 45.6% from 2019 and 23.8% from 2020.
Separately, Georgia authorities are looking to crack down on speeders.
"The majority of people driving in a safe and legal manner should not have to worry about their safety from selfish drivers who show no regard for their safety and the safety of others with their disregard for speed limits and other highway safety laws," Allen Poole, the director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said in an announcement about a multi-state enforcement effort.