(The Center Square) – Georgia state Rep. David Clark was removed from the House chamber during Tuesday's session after repeatedly refusing to be tested for COVID-19.
Clark, R-Buford, was asked to leave the chamber by House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. When Clark refused to leave, he was escorted out by a member of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
A spokesperson for Ralston said Clark was advised a number of times about his refusal to follow House policy, which calls for House members to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week during the 2021 legislative session.
"The member will be allowed to return upon complying with the policy for the safety of all those who have to come to the Capitol," the spokesperson said.
Shortly after being removed from the House chamber, Ralston Chief of Staff Spiro Amburn told Clark he also was losing his office space in the Coverdell Legislative Office Building.
"In the event that you do participate in safety protocols and not put other members and staff in harm's way, you will be assigned a work space," Amburn told Clark.
Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Center Square. Georgia Public Radio reported Clark told reporters his removal from the House chamber was comparable to the time 33 Black lawmakers were expelled from the chamber for their skin color after the Civil War. He also called Ralston a "dictator."
On his Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon, Clark said he didn't think lawmakers should jump to the front of the line to be tested over others and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been clear in that a symptom-based testing strategy is more effective than a test-based strategy.
"With that said, if I had symptoms, I would not hesitate to be tested to protect others," Clark said.
Clark, who is an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, was active in trying to get Georgia's presidential election results overturned. A tweet pinned atop his Twitter feed describes Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Ralston and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as RINOs – Republicans In Name Only – and says all four need primary challengers in 2022.
House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, and House Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon, issued a joint statement applauding Ralston for his decision.
“We strongly support Speaker David Ralston in his efforts to preserve and protect the health and safety of the members and staff of the House of Representatives and all those who enter the doors of the Georgia State Capitol," the joint statement said. "We agree that all Members of the House of Representatives should comply with the testing procedures that have been implemented for their safety and the safety of their fellow Georgians.”