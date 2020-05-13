(The Center Square) – Georgia may need to draw up to $1.5 billion from its rainy day fund to make up for a revenue shortfall and close out fiscal year 2020, the state economist estimated.
"It's too early for us to have a really good estimate yet," State Economist Jeffrey Dorfman said. "How people are reacting to the tax deadline deferral is still something we're learning about every day. We're still trying to figure out how businesses are doing in the reopening. So the best we can say right now is we're projecting we'll need to use somewhere between $1 billion and $1.5 billion of the [Revenue Shortfall Reserve] this fiscal year."
Dorfman made the estimation Wednesday during a virtual joint meeting of the Georgia Senate and House appropriations committees. He and Kelly Farr, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, answered committee members' questions as a follow up to last week's joint meeting.
States across the country are facing revenue shortages and budget gaps as a result of restrictions placed on people and businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia's lawmakers return to the state Capitol on June 11, with hammering out a fiscal year 2021 budget as their top priority. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Dorfman said he does not see Georgia's revenue situation improving in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, estimating revenue collections could be around 10 percent below initial projections, but he does think the second quarter will see more of a return to normal.
"The economy has started to reopen and so that is improving things, and so we expect that we're sort of near the bottom now," Dorfman said. "But it'll take a little while for us to get back to normal."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp eased restrictions and allowed parts of Georgia's economy to reopen April 24, a decision that, at the time, spawned criticism from many people, including President Donald Trump, for being too soon.
Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, tattoo studios, barbers, cosmetologists, nail technicians and beauty schools were allowed to reopen April 24, and theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants were allowed to reopen April 27.
Kemp further eased restrictions Tuesday.
Among Kemp's orders during the public health emergency was moving the 2019 income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to July 15, pushing a large chunk of revenue for the state from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
"The best estimate I have right now is that about $1.35 billion of tax revenue have been delayed by the deadline deferral," Dorfman said. "I expect us to eventually recoup somewhere between $1 billion and $1.5 billion of that."
As of March 30, Georgia's rainy day fund had a market value of about $2.4 billion.