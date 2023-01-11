(The Center Square) — A renewable energy solutions provider plans to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia.
State officials said Qcells would spend more than $2.5 billion to build a new facility at Highland 75 Corporate / Industrial Park in Cartersville, creating 2,000 jobs. The company will also add a third facility to its Dalton location, creating 510 new jobs.
According to a release, Qcells expects to increase its Georgia employee count to more than 4,000 by the end of 2024.
A Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told The Center Square that the project is "still active." The designation allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered to entice a company to locate in Georgia.
"We are seeking to further expand our low-carbon solar investments as we lead the industry towards fully American-made clean energy solutions," Qcells CEO Justin Lee said in an announcement. "Today’s news is further evidence of our growing partnership with Georgia, the workforce there, and an even brighter future together."
In a news release, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, took credit for the jobs, saying they were made possible by his Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act. In the release, Ossoff said he sponsored the legislation "to bring more solar manufacturing jobs to our state."
Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, did not respond to a request for comment on Ossoff taking credit for the jobs.