(The Center Square) — Several groups said they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Georgia over a law that bans schools from teaching a series of "divisive concepts."
The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association and Georgia Association of Educators sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to inform him of their plans.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed House Bill 1084 in April, barring the teaching of nine so-called "divisive concepts," including that "one race is inherently superior to another race" or that the "United States of America is fundamentally racist." The measure also allows the Georgia High School Association to issue regulations prohibiting those born as males from playing women's sports.
However, critics of the measure argue it censors Georgia educators and limits students from receiving "a complete and accurate education."
"All students deserve a great public school education that imparts honesty about who we are and equips them with the knowledge and skills to reckon with our nation's past and shape a better future," NEA General Counsel Alice O'Brien said in an announcement. "Instead of restricting the freedoms of students, and censoring and punishing educators, politicians should work with parents and educators to address the real issues facing our nation's public schools, including the educator shortage crisis, educator pay, and morale."
A spokesman for Kemp said the governor's office is reviewing the letter, while a spokeswoman for Carr said the attorney general's office could not comment on it.