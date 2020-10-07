(The Center Square) – Net tax collections in Georgia for September were down 3.6% compared with September 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Georgia collected about $2.16 billion in net tax revenue in September – about an $81.3 million drop in collections. Tax collections for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 were nearly $6.2 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of $365 million, or 6.3%.
Individual income tax collections increased by nearly $126.4 million – or 11.2% – in September compared with September 2019. Individual income tax refunds were down $9.2 million – or 9.4% – and individual tax estimated payments decreased by about $20 million – or 9.5% – from last year.
Net sales and use tax collection in September dropped by $189.6 million – or 37.3% – compared with September 2019. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments went up by $240 million – or 45.4%. The increase was caused by a one-time adjustment resulting from Department of Revenue audits.
In September, corporate income tax collections were nearly $264.9 million, which was a $10.1 million increase from September 2019 – or 4%.