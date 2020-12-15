(The Center Square) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday pushed back at Georgia Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler after the two called on him – again – to release a list of people who have registered to vote in Georgia since the Nov. 3 election.
Both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in runoff elections Jan. 5. Perdue faces Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is challenging Loeffler. Those races will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate moving forward.
“Though I’ve told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven’t listened,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement. “As embarrassing as it is for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler not to know that the data they want is already publicly available from the Secretary of State, it’s even worse that they’re not aware their own campaigns already have the data they’re looking for. Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.”
Perdue and Loeffler released a joint statement Monday, the day early voting for the runoffs began, calling out Raffensperger for not compiling and releasing the list of new registered voters.
"This lack of transparency needs to be rectified immediately, or the integrity of our elections will remain threatened," the senators' joint statement said. "Georgians demand transparency, accountability, and accuracy in our elections process – and the Secretary of State is failing to provide it in a timely manner."
The National Republican Committee (NRSC) has requested and received copies of the newly registered Georgia voters every day, and the NRSC confirmed it's shared the data with the campaigns, Raffensperger said.
Voter files are updated daily, are available for purchase on georgiasecretaryofstate.net for $250 and have been since before this election, Raffensperger said.
“They have those lists,” a representative from the NRSC said in a statement regarding the two campaigns.
While on the campaign trail, Perdue and Loeffler have supported President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn Georgia's presidential election results and his attacks on Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.