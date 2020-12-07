(The Center Square) – Georgia’s original results in the U.S. presidential election align with the hand recount and automated recount, with all three showing presumptive President-elect Joe Biden won the state.
According to recount results released Monday by Georgia election officials, Biden won by more than 11,000 votes over President Donald Trump. The initial results showed Biden had a lead of more than 14,000 votes. The hand recount ended with a more than 12,000 vote margin for Biden.
The release of Monday's latest recount results comes after a U.S. District Court judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit launched by former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, dubbed the Kraken lawsuit, to block the certification and allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to select the presidential electors.
“Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly and reliably.”
The lawsuit is one of at least three filed by Trump’s legal team and supporters opposing the election results because of allegations of voter fraud. The secretary of state’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating roughly 250 claims regarding the Nov. 3 election. So far, no evidence of widespread voter fraud has been discovered, according to officials. Still, election workers found more than 5,000 uncounted votes in the hand recount of the results.
The election must now be certified by Gov. Brian Kemp. A vote by the presidential electors is scheduled for Dec. 14.