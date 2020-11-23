(The Center Square) – Georgia will start a second statewide recount of presidential election ballots Tuesday morning, officials said Monday afternoon.
County election workers are allowed to start the recount at 9 a.m. Tuesday and must finish by midnight Dec. 2. The second recount will start less than a week after the state completed a statewide hand recount and audit.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office and Gov. Brian Kemp certified Georgia's election results Friday, and President Donald Trump sent an email over the weekend requesting a recount.
"It can't have been any earlier than [9 a.m. Tuesday], but the beginning can also be if they're organizing, getting the people lined up, because we want to make sure we have a lot of notice go out so that the monitors can be there and the duplication teams can be lined up," said Gabriel Sterling, the state's election implementation manager.
More than 5 million Georgians voted in the Nov. 3 presidential election. According to the hand recount and audit results released Thursday night by Georgia elections officials, presumptive President-elect Joe Biden held a lead of more than 12,000 votes over Trump. More than 5,000 votes were discovered during the recount and audit.
Sterling said he doesn't expect the outcome of the election to change after the second recount.
"We had the initial count. We had an audit to confirm that initial count," Sterling said. "We had a difference in balance of point 0.1053% and a different margin of 0.0099%. So that's with a human error involved. So, my assumption is when we use the machines again, we should be hitting right about the same number ballot difference, about 12,000."
It could take counties 18,000-22,000 working hours to complete the recount, Sterling said. However, Thanksgiving and a Dec. 1 special election may cause some delay. County workers may have to work overtime and through the weekend to meet the deadline.
While counties would have to cover the costs of the two recounts, Sterling said the secretary of state's office is considering covering a share of the costs through federal funding. Fulton County had to use more than 300 of its employees to complete the weeklong hand recount, including those outside of the elections office. The county must pay each employee at their regular rate, which varies by department, Fulton spokesperson Jessica Corbitt said.