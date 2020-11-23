(The Center Square) – Georgia will start a second recount of the state's presidential election voting results this week after President Donald Trump's campaign formally requested the recount over the weekend via email.
Georgia secretary of state officials said Monday they expect to finish the automated recount next week, but the start and end time is still being discussed with county officials.
The state's election implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said it would take 18,000-22,000 working hours to complete the recount of the 5 million votes cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The state completed a hand recount and audit of the presidential ballots Wednesday, which resulted in more than 5,000 votes being discovered but presumptive President-elect Joe Biden holding a lead of more than 12,000 votes over Trump.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office and Gov. Brian Kemp certified Georgia's election results Friday.
Kemp called on Raffensperger on Friday to complete a sample audit of the signatures on the absentee ballots cast in the general election after similar requests by Trump on Twitter.
The ballots were required to be prescreened at least twice, according to established rules.
"Everything we have done has followed the law," Sterling said. "The audit we did was in the law. This recount we're doing is in the law. The certification is in the law."
Sterling said the absentee ballots now are in the custody of superior court judges and clerks.
"I believe that it's a little out of our situation on this to then say we're going to go, with no specific evidence or explanation, to go in and start pulling random ballots out to quote-unquote 'look at,' " Sterling said. "Who pays for this? What's the protocols around this?"
Sterling also said the entire absentee ballot process is open to the public and every political party or member of the public has the right to view the process, but no party participated.
"Both parties know the rules on this in the front end," Sterling said. "So now coming up with a generalized grievance afterwards that there may have been an issue because the person that I wanted to win didn't is not a reason for an investigation potentially. If a court has a path to give us to go down that, we will look at doing those."
The hand recount and audit took the state a week to complete. There may be some delays processing the second recount in Fulton and Clayton counties because of a Dec. 1 special election. More delays could come from the Thanksgiving holiday being this week. The secretary of state's office hopes to release more details of the plan Monday afternoon.
Sterling said the state is anticipating more lawsuits regarding the election results. There has been no specific evidence of widespread issues with the signatures, but Sterling said state investigators are looking at two ballots where relatives may have signed for deceased voters.
The Georgia State Election Board voted Monday to extend two emergency voting rules ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff elections in January.
Members of the board voted to continue using absentee ballot drop boxes and processing mail-in ballots before Election Day.
The two rules were put in place to manage the influx of absentee ballots in the general election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drop boxes may be open 49 days before Election Day and close at 7 p.m. Election Day. The drop box locations must be video monitored. County elections officials must keep the recordings for 30 days after the election certification.
The second rule extended Monday allows county election workers to start processing absentee ballots two weeks before the election and requires them to start a week before the January runoff. Three workers must be present to process the batches of up to 100 ballots at a time.
More than 760,000 absentee ballots have been requested as of Monday, according to the Georgia secretary of state's office. Officials said they expect at least 1 million more requests.