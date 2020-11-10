(The Center Square) – Republican Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will be in Georgia on Wednesday to help campaign for U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of their runoff elections in January.
Rubio will be at Cobb County GOP headquarters and will be joined by Loeffler.
Both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats will be determined by runoff elections Jan. 5. Perdue is in a runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.
The runoffs also will determine which party will assume power in the U.S. Senate.
As of Tuesday morning and based on races called by The Associated Press, Democrats and Republicans each held 48 seats in the Senate, with two U.S. Senate races outside of Georgia still undecided: North Carolina and Alaska.
In North Carolina, Republican incumbent Thom Tillis holds an advantage over Democrat Cal Cunningham. Republican incumbent Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan holds an advantage over Democratic challenger Al Gross.
If Republicans hang on to their leads for both of those seats, they would need to win one of the Georgia runoffs to hold a 51-49 advantage in the U.S. Senate. Tie votes in the Senate are broken by the vice president.
Perdue and Loeffler issued a joint statement Monday, calling for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to resign over how the vote count has been handled in Georgia. As of Tuesday morning, presumptive president-elect Joe Biden had a 12,291-vote lead over Trump, with some absentee and provisional ballots still being counted.
"The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state," the joint statement read. "Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not."
The senators' statement did not elaborate on what or how many illegal votes had been counted.
Raffensperger fired back with a statement of his own.
"Earlier [Monday], Senators Loeffler and Perdue called for my resignation," the statement read. "Let me start by saying that is not going to happen. The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me. I'll continue to fight every day to ensure fair elections in Georgia, that every legal vote counts, and that illegal votes don't count.
"I know emotions are running high," Raffensperger's statement continued. "Politics are involved in everything right now. If I was Senator Perdue, I'd be irritated I was in a runoff. And both Senators and I are unhappy with the potential outcome for our President."