(The Center Square) – Georgia's economic outlook ranks 21st in the U.S. in the American Legislative Exchange Council Center for State Fiscal Reform's latest Rich States, Poor States competitive index.
The report uses 15 equally weighted policy variables to rank the economic competitiveness of states, including various tax rates, regulatory burdens and labor policies.
The index also ranks each state in economic performance by examining data over the past 10 years in cumulative GDP growth, cumulative domestic migration and nonfarm employment growth.
Georgia's No. 21 ranking in economic outlook for 2020 represented a drop of one spot from 20th in 2019. In the 15 policy variables used to determine economic outlook, Georgia ranked in the top 10 for tax burden other than property tax and sales tax (third), no estate/inheritance tax levied (first), minimum wage (first at $7.25 an hour) and being a right-to-work state.
The state ranked 10th in economic performance, finishing 13th in cumulative GDP growth, 10th in cumulative domestic migration and 13th in nonfarm employment growth.
The American Legislative Exchange Council is the largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators in the United States. It is governed by state legislators who comprise the Board of Directors and is advised by the Private Enterprise Advisory Council, a group of private, foundation and think tank members.