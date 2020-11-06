(The Center Square) – Nearly two dozen seats in Georgia’s Legislature will be held by new lawmakers, according to unofficial election results.
While election workers continued to count ballots Friday afternoon, candidates in Georgia’s Senate and House claimed victory in several races. Democrats flipped three seats in the House and one seat in the Senate, but Republicans maintained the majority in each chamber.
The biggest upset was the unseating of House Minority Leader Bob Trammell in House District 132 by Republican David Jenkins. Jenkins earned 51.5% of the vote to Trammell’s 48.5%.
“Rural conservative Republican growth is essentially what went ahead and flipped the district,” Jenkins told the Newnan Times-Herald.
Republican incumbent Reps. Brett Harrell, Deborah Silcox and Dale Rutledge were defeated by Democrat challengers.
Rutledge received 48.2% compared with Democrat Regina Lewis-Ward’s 51.8% in House District 109. Harrell earned 41.4% to Democrat Rebecca Mitchell’s 58.6% in House District 106, and Silcox received 49.5% to Democrat Shea Roberts’ 50.5% in House District 52.
“It’s been a nail biter for sure, but after careful review of the data, we believe my lead will hold at 50.52%,” Roberts wrote on Twitter on Friday. “It’s been such an amazing journey, and I feel such gratitude.”
Republican incumbent Sen. P.K. Martin was defeated by Democrat challenger Nikki Merritt for District 9 in Lawrenceville. Merritt earned 51.7% to Martin's 48.2%.
Democrats were able to retain a vacant seat in the Senate.
Democrat Michelle Au earned 56% of the vote over Republican Matt Reeves for Senate District 48. The seat previously was held by Democrat Zahra Karinshak. Senate District 39, left open by Nikema Williams' departure, is poised for a runoff since none of the candidates secured half of the votes.
Voters also elected new Republican senators in districts 8, 23, 31, 50 and 45, and a new Democrat senator in District 41. Voters elected new Republican House representatives in districts 8, 9, 10, 18, 20, 21, 26, 33, 110 and 131.