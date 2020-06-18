(The Center Square) – Georgia ranks last in a new WalletHub report that examined which workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19 in the 50 states and District of Columbia.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, made the comparison across three metrics: change in number of initial unemployment claims in latest week versus last year, change in number of initial unemployment claims in latest week versus the start of 2020, and change in number of initial unemployment claims since the start of the COVID-19 crisis versus last year.
Georgia ranked 51st in recovered most since the start of the pandemic and 50th in recovered most in the latest week, which ended June 8.
Initial unemployment claims in Georgia were up 4,336.57 percent when comparing the period of March 16 to June 8, 2020, with the period of March 18 to June 10, 2019, the highest percent increase in the U.S.