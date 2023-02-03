(The Center Square) — A new National Federation of Independent Business report shows that Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage and workforce development, the group’s state director says.
The report found that more than half (57%) of business owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in January. Most (91%) reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill.
"Our members say they are really struggling to find qualified people to work," NFIB State Director Hunter Loggins said in a statement. "That’s why it’s so important for legislators this session to look for ways to get people ready to fill the positions that are out there and to lower the cost of doing business in Georgia so small businesses can better afford to hire the workers they need."
Last week, Georgia Commissioner Bruce Thompson said the state’s "highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of the state."
"With the unemployment rate trending lower than the national average, we are well-positioned to help businesses remain competitive and find top-tier talent," Thompson said in an announcement.
Georgia’s unemployment rate stood at 3% in December, unchanged from November. The Peach State had the 14th-best unemployment rate, ahead of South Carolina (3.3%), Tennessee (3.5%) and North Carolina (3.9%) but below Alabama (2.8%) and Florida (2.5%).
On Friday, the feds announced the national unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969.
In his state of the state address last month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said state leaders should focus on "adequate workforce housing" if the state is to remain competitive for attracting businesses.
"But despite all we have achieved, there’s a growing risk to that No. 1 status — the need for more workers and quality homes where they can raise a family in the same community where they work," Kemp said.