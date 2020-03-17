(The Center Square) – Georgia is the 21st-friendliest tax state among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub.
In its report, WalletHub determined an overall effective tax rate by adding together a state's effective tax rate in four areas: income, property, vehicle and sales/use taxes. The states with the lowest overall effective tax rate were considered the friendliest.
Georgia's effective tax rate was 10.46 percent. WalletHub estimated the U.S. median household would pay $6,339 in taxes in Georgia.
The U.S. median household, for WalletHub's purposes, has an annual income of $60,602 (mean third quintile U.S. income); owns a home valued at $204,900 (median U.S. home value); owns a car valued at $24,970 (the highest-selling car of 2019); and spends annually an amount equal to the spending of a household earning the median U.S. income.
"State Legislatures and local governments have to decide whether they want more money in the hands of the citizens, or whether money taken from citizens (i.e., taxed) can be efficiently spent to improve social welfare," said Thomas Miller Jr., professor of finance and Jack R. Lee Chair in Consumer Finance and Financial Institutions at Mississippi State University. "It is not at all clear to me that government decisions on how to spend money are better than the decisions made by individuals."
The five tax-friendliest states, according to WalletHub, are Alaska, Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming.
The five least-friendliest tax states are Illinois, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Kansas.