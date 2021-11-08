(The Center Square) – Firearms manufacturer Remington Firearms will move its headquarters to Georgia and expand operations, investing $100 million and creating 856 jobs in the state, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.
Remington plans to relocate its headquarters from New York and open an advanced manufacturing operation and research and development center in LaGrange.
"Georgia's firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities," Kemp said. "I am a proud owner of some of Remington's first-class products, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State. As yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia's pro-business environment."
Remington Firearms is one of the country's largest domestic producers of shotguns and rifles. Georgia was selected for the project through a competitive process. Many of the Remington Firearms' products will be manufactured in Georgia. The company will be hiring for production, operations, engineering, management, human resources, finance and administration.
"We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry," Remington Firearms CEO Ken D'Arcy said. "Between the support we've received from the state and from Scott Malone and Kelley Bush of the City of LaGrange Economic Development Authority, we cannot wait to expand our company in Georgia. Everyone involved in this process has shown how important business is to the state and how welcoming they are to all business, including the firearms industry."