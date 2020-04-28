(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp boasted that the nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 tests reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health's website Tuesday was the largest single-day of new tests since the pandemic began.
"Two weeks ago, I told Georgians we were not testing enough in our state and that we would make every effort to boost testing capacity," Kemp said in a statement. "It is clear we are making significant progress. We have dramatically increased the number of testing sites with 49 now available across the state in partnership with our university system, the private sector, local public health officials, and nine additional Georgia Guard testing sites. We are pushing our testing capacity to the max."
Kemp, who reopened Georgia's economy last week, has asked Georgians who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.
"We have the sites, the physicians, and the tests," Kemp said. "We just need more Georgians to participate."
To get a free screening, Georgians with COVID-19 symptoms can call 706-721-1852. Asymptomatic medical workers, first responders, law enforcement or residents or staff of a long-term care facility can call their local health department to schedule a free COVID-19 test.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 24,767 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, including 1,035 deaths. The department said 140,020 tests have been conducted.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 58,412 deaths in the U.S., with at least 1.03 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.