(The Center Square) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won the Republican primary Tuesday, knocking off a trio of challengers.
Raffensperger, who has drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump for his response to the 2020 election, faces the winner of the Democratic primary, which appears headed to a June 21 runoff between Rep. Bee Nguyen and former Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Chris Carr won the Republican primary and will face Democratic Sen. Jen Jordan in November.
In the highest profile race of the night, Gov. Brian Kemp won the Republican primary and will face Stacey Abrams in November, a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election. In another nationally-watched race, Herschel Walker emerged from a crowded field in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate and will face Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.
Joyce Marie Griggs and Wade Herring appear to be headed to a runoff in the Democratic primary for southeast Georgia’s 1st Congressional District. The winner will face Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in November.
Jeremy Hunt and Chris West appear to be headed to a runoff in the Republican primary for southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. The winner will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, who defeated a primary challenger handily.
In west Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson easily defeated a primary challenger and will face Democrat Val Almonord.
Republican Jonathan Chavez won the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District and will face Democrat U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson.
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams won the Democratic primary and will face Republican Christian Zimm in the 5th Congressional District.
In the sixth Congressional District, Rich McCormick and Jake Evans appear headed to a runoff for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Bob Christian in November.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th Congressional District Democratic primary, the two facing off following redistricting. McBath faces the winner of the Republican primary runoff between Michael Corbin and Mark Gonsalves.
Republican U.S. Rep. Austin Scott will face Democrat Darrius Butler in the 8th Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde emerged from a crowded primary field in northeast Georgia’s 9th Congressional District and will face Democrat Mike Ford.
In the 10th Congressional District, Mike Collins and Vernon Jones appear headed to a runoff in the Republican primary. The winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary runoff, likely between Tabitha Johnson-Green and Jessica Allison Fore.
In the 11th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk will face Democrat Antonio Daza, while Republican U.S. Rep. Rick Allen will face Democrat Liz Johnson in the 12th Congressional District.
In the 13th Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott will face Republican Caesar Gonzales. In Northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held off a primary challenge from five candidates and will face Democrat Marcus Flowers.