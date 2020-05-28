(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the public health emergency in Georgia to July 12 and loosened some restrictions on various businesses.
Kemp said he made the decision to extend the emergency in consultation with legislative leaders. He first declared a public health emergency March 14 in response to COVID-19. This is the third time he's extended the emergency.
"This declaration, as you know, plays a critical and important role in our battle against coronavirus," Kemp said. "It allows for enhanced partnerships between the private and public sectors for our health care infrastructure, procurement of supplies and coordination across all levels of government."
Kemp said he signed a new executive order Thursday to extend certain safety precautions and to allow additional businesses to open. Among the highlights of Thursday's executive order:
• The shelter-in-place order for Georgians 65 or older or with compromised health was extended to June 12;
• Gatherings of more than 25 people in a location will be allowed if there is at least 6 feet between each person, as of Monday;
• Overnight summer camps are permitted, as of Sunday, as long as they meet specific criteria;
• Bars and night clubs can reopen Monday in compliance with strict sanitation and social distancing rules;
• Amusement parks, carnivals and water parks can begin operations June 12 as long as they meet mandatory requirements;
• Live performance venues will remain closed.