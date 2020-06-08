(The Center Square) – Georgia lawmakers came face to face Monday with the people behind budget cuts at a committee meeting focused on spending reductions for community health.
Phil and Lisa Woody took to the state Capitol from their home in Dunwood to urge lawmakers not to approve the proposed cuts to a Medicaid waiver program that supports people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The couple's son, Evan Woody, has a traumatic brain injury, epidural hematoma – bleeding around the brain – that is "the size of a tennis ball."
Evan is nonverbal and has brain functions similar to a 3-year old. Phil and Lisa take care of his daily tasks such as bathing, shaving and dressing. Lisa gets up with him three times a night.
Evan will be graduating from high school this year, and his parents want him to be able to still engage with other people.
"As you know, having community services can cost families from $20,000 to $60,000 per year for the rest of their children's lives," Phil Woody told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee's Community Health Subcommittee as Lisa Woody held on to Evan.
Families such as the Woodys depend on NOW and COMP Waiver Programs for employment support and residential services, specialized medical equipment and supplies, vehicle adaptation and other support services.
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities has recommended cutting 100 new waivers for fiscal year 2021 as part of its 11 percent spending reduction required for all state agencies.
Georgia state agencies have been directed to reduce their fiscal year 2021 budgets in response to revenue shortfalls resulting from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phil Woody said the cuts to the waiver program could have a rippling effect.
"The impact of dropping the family support services' safety net for those waiting for waivers has the potential to increase physical, emotional and financial abuse, homelessness, sex trafficking, abandonment and the loss of jobs for family caregivers who can't afford outside help," he said.
Committee member Sen. Valencia Seay, D-Riverdale, said the budget reduction in health care should not be all-encompassing. She spoke against proposed reductions in medical grants for the Mercer and Morehouse schools of medicine used to train medical professionals to work in underserved and rural communities.
Seay, an African American, shared her personal story of surviving two premature labors as an example of the maternal health disparities among women of color.
Black women are more than three times likely to die during childbirth than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It's hard for me to hear about cuts to Morehouse, specifically, and to what we've all got stats to say is a fact," Seay said. "When are we going to do what is just our right to do, and that is to be born and give birth, and not have to die in the process?"
Hospitals in rural areas often have struggled with being underresourced.
Cuts to Moorehouse and Mercer were proposed earlier for the fiscal year but later were restored by the House before the Legislature was suspended because of the pandemic.