(The Center Square) – Some primary voters across Georgia are experiencing long lines Tuesday as many of the state's new voting machines aren't operating properly.
In some cases, voters waited in line for hours and left without voting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) is reporting.
Voters were experiencing problems in Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday afternoon his office will look into the problems in Fulton and DeKalb counties.
"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable," Raffensperger said in a statement. "My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November's election. Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties. But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."
Earlier Tuesday, Raffensperger's Statewide Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said the issue was not a problem with the voting machines but with poll workers and county leaders.
"So far we have no reports of any actual equipment issues," Sterling said in a statement. "We do have reports of equipment being delivered to the wrong locations and delivered late. We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment. While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and failures of leadership. Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia."
House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, released a statement Tuesday afternoon that directed the House Governmental Affairs Committee to investigate the matter.
“The sanctity of our elections – being free and fair – is the very foundation of our system of government," Ralston said. "Our elections must be efficient and voters must be confident that their votes will be properly counted.
“We are hearing anecdotes from around the state – particularly in Fulton County – this morning of unacceptable deficiencies: poll workers not being properly trained, voting equipment not working and absentee ballots not being received among other issues," Ralston continued. "Our poll workers give of their time to serve Georgians, and they do not deserve to be blamed for systemic problems beyond their control.”
Georgia primary voters are selecting party nominees for one U.S. Senate seat and 14 U.S. House seats to run in the November general election. State legislative races also are on the ballot.
Georgia contracted last year with Dominion Voting Systems for new voting machines that reintroduced paper ballots. Six counties tested the machines during last year's municipal elections with few problems.
The Georgia Republican Party criticized Fulton County’s handling of the election.
“Just hours into Election Day, it has already become painfully apparent that Fulton County’s Democrat leadership is woefully unprepared to conduct today’s primary vote,” Georgia GOP Executive Director Stewart Bragg said in a statement. “The chair of the Fulton County Registration and Elections Board is a Democrat donor and a Democrat primary voter whose failed management has led to long lines, voting machine malfunctions, and scores of other avoidable problems. This unacceptable incompetence will effectively disenfranchise countless eligible voters across Georgia’s largest county.”
Democrats, instead, took aim at Raffensperger.
"The secretary of state's job is to provide adequate support and training for counties as he implemented Georgia’s new voting system, and he has failed," Democratic Party of Georgia spokeswoman Maggie Chambers said in a statement. " ... We demand statewide action by the secretary of state – the chief elections official in Georgia – to fix this problem immediately before we see these issues for every election this cycle."
Some polls also had fewer poll workers show up because of fears of the novel coronavirus, the AJC reported.
• The Center Square Regional Editor Jason Schaumburg contributed to this report.