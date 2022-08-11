(The Center Square) — Duluth Trading Company plans to invest $53 million to build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Bartow County.
The Wisconsin-based company plans to create more than 300 new jobs at the Adairsville facility.
State officials declined to divulge whether the state gave Duluth Trading any taxpayer-funded incentives, saying the project is still active. However, Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, confirmed that the project is "located in a Less Developed Census [Tract]."
As part of the Georgia Job Tax Credit Program, companies can receive a credit of $3,500 per job for up to five years if they create and maintain at least five net new jobs in a Less Developed Census Tract. According to a state fact sheet, the credit "may be applied against 100 percent of any corporate income tax liability on the Georgia Income Tax Return."
"Metro Atlanta’s expertise in logistics coupled with an infrastructure designed to reach major population centers creates undoubted access for Duluth Trading Company to grow," Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick said in an announcement. "Additionally, Atlanta’s strength as a technology hub will be a great asset to Duluth Trading Company as they implement the latest supply chain technology solutions."
In an announcement, Sam Sato, president and CEO of Duluth Trading, said the Adairsville location will be the company’s "first-ever automated fulfillment center" and feature "state-of-the-art robotics."