(The Center Square) — The Port of Savannah saw its loaded container exports grow 21% in January.
According to a news release, the port handled 110,305 twenty-foot equivalent container units for export. The port's 421,714 TEUs in total cargo in January increased 11.7% over January 2020, before the pandemic's start, when Georgia ports handled 377,671 TEUs.
"We're excited to support a strong month for American farms and factories at the Port of Savannah," Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said in an announcement. "We achieved particularly robust growth last month in export trade lanes to Europe and the Mediterranean."
Cobb County allocates $98 million in ARP funds
Cobb County commissioners approved $98 million in projects funded by the county's federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation, including $24 million for community health.
"These funds will be transformational," Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in an announcement. "I'm proud of this board for being uniquely thoughtful in engaging with a consultant to see how we can be strategic in setting up our county for success in the many years and generations to come."
The money represents most of the county's $147 million allocation of federal taxpayer dollars.
Albers introduces 'Georgia Door-To-Door Sales Act'
State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, introduced Senate Bill 149, the "Georgia Door-To-Door Sales Act," a measure requiring door-to-door salespeople to furnish a receipt with purchase details and information on how to cancel a purchase.
"As Georgia continues to lead the nation in business, we must ensure that consumers are protected from unfair business practices, especially in the place they should feel the most secure – in their own homes," Albers said in an announcement. "The Georgia Door-to-Door Sales Act is designed to implement common sense protections to prevent Georgia's families from deceptive or misleading business dealings from door-to-door sales."