(The Center Square) — A new poll shows Gov. Brian Kemp widening his lead over challenger Stacey Abrams with less than a month until election day and just days before early voting starts.
The new Georgia News Collaborative poll found Kemp, a Republican, leading Abrams, a Democrat, by a margin of 51% to 40.7%. Libertarian Shane Hazel drew 2.3% of the vote, while 6% were undecided.
In Georgia, a candidate must win more than 50% to win the election outright and avoid a runoff.
Meanwhile, the nationally watched U.S. Senate race, which could decide whether Democrats maintain the U.S. Senate or Republicans seize control, is a "dead heat."
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, is leading Republican challenger Herschel Walker by a 46.4% to 43.4% margin. Libertarian Chase Oliver picked up 4.1% of the vote, opening the possibility of a runoff between Warnock and Walker; another 6.1% were undecided.
In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Chris Carr, a Republican, is leading state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, by a 47.4% to 38.8% margin. Libertarian Martin Cowen drew 3.6% of the vote, while 10.2% were undecided.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Burt Jones held a slight lead with 43.5% of likely voters over Democrat Charlie Bailey (38.8%) and Libertarian Ryan Graham (4%). Another 13.8% were undecided, and the poll considered the race tied.
In the secretary of state’s race, incumbent Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, was leading with 47.9% of likely voters over Democrat Bee Nguyen (33.9%) and Libertarian Ted Metz (6.3%). Another 11.8% were undecided.
The University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs polled 1,030 likely voters from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4. The poll has a 3.1% margin of error.