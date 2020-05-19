(The Center Square) – While Georgia state agencies sort through their budgets to find 14 percent cuts to compensate for revenue shortfalls caused by the response to COVID-19, a pair of policy analysts said there is a simple way the state can recoup $80 million.
Analysts at the Georgia Public Policy Foundation said state officials need to review the Early Intervention Program (EIP) for possible misuse or overspending.
"As the coronavirus-related economic crisis abates, state officials should examine the impact of the EIP program on student learning, as statewide student achievement does not appear to have increased as spending on EIP exploded," Benjamin Scafidi and Heidi Holmes Erickson wrote.
EIP is designed to offer additional resources to K-5 students who are performing below grade level to boost their performance, according to Georgia code. Schools receive an average of $1,490 more in state funding for every student in the EIP program, the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI) found.
However, Scafidi and Holmes Erickson said schools are not legally obligated to direct the money to EIP services.
"Until 2009, all public schools were required to follow state guidelines when classifying students as eligible for the EIP and were required to spend state EIP funding on additional educational services for EIP students," they wrote.
As a result, Scafidi and Holmes Erickson said, the number of students classified as EIP increased 107 percent between 2009 and 2020 – from about 57,000 students to more than 118,000.
According to GBPI, student participation in the program grew 6.8 times faster than overall student enrollment in Georgia between fiscal years 2012 and 2018, which grew by 5.7 percent.
Scafidi and Holmes Erickson referred to the level of growth as "improbably large," mainly because child poverty decreased by 1.7 percent between 2009 and 2020.
Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration show children who live 100 percent below the federal poverty level are more likely to receive intervention services.
Scafidi and Holmes Erickson said if lawmakers had reverted the policy and restricted EIP funding flexibility, the state could have saved $80 million in 2020.
The Georgia Department of Education did not respond to requests for comment.
State agencies have until Wednesday to submit around $3.6 billion in cuts to the governor's budget director and the chairmans of the Senate and House appropriations committees.
Fiscal researchers at Georgia State University estimated the state could see sales and use tax revenue losses ranging from $52 million to $313 million in fiscal year 2021.