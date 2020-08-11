(The Center Square) – Georgia officials said Tuesday they still are figuring out how the state will issue a second round of supplemental federal unemployment benefits approved by President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Trump signed an executive order that provides an additional $300 a week from the federal government for workers who receive at least $100 in state unemployment benefits. States must match the $300 with an additional $100.
The federal money will be provided from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund. States can use federal coronavirus relief funding or other state funding to cover their share, Trump said in his memo authorizing the program.
Gov. Brian Kemp applauded Trump’s order during a news conference Monday but told reporters the state was working out the details.
“We’re digging in on that issue,” Kemp said.
Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for Kemp, said Tuesday his office was “reviewing the order and coordinating with the Georgia Department of Labor.”
Labor Department spokeswoman Kersha Cartwright could not answer questions about the benefits Tuesday because the agency is waiting on specifics, she said.
“Until we are sure of the funding mechanism, we cannot accurately answer,” Cartwright said. “We are awaiting clarification on the funding mechanism for this new benefit. We hope to receive the guidelines necessary to program the system soon. We are working with the governor’s office and the U.S. Department of Labor.”
Unemployed workers received an additional $600 a week for 13 weeks through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a stimulus package signed by Trump in late March. However, the federal program expired July 31.
Trump signed the order after Congress failed to finalize a new relief package Friday. The order sets aside $44 billion for states. The assistance will be available until federal lawmakers enact replacement legislation.
Unemployed workers will be able to receive retroactive payments dating back to Aug. 1, and the program is scheduled to end Dec. 27.
States have until Sept. 10 to apply for the benefits.
National Governors Association (NGA) leaders said the program comes with a significant administrative burden and cost for states.
“The best way forward is for the Congress and the administration to get back to the negotiating table and come up with a workable solution, which should provide meaningful additional relief for American families,” NGA Chairman Gov. Andrew Cuomo (New York) and Vice Chairman Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Arkansas) said in a joint statement. “NGA has requested $500 billion in unrestricted state aid, and NGA continues to urge Congress and the White House to reach a quick resolution to provide immediate assistance to unemployed Americans.”