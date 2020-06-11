(The Center Square) – Jon Ossoff has secured enough votes to avoid a runoff in the Georgia Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November.
With a 97.5 percent of precincts reporting, Ossoff had 50.72 percent of the vote. He needed at least 50 percent to avoid a runoff against the second-place finisher.
"We have so much work to do," Ossoff said late Wednesday night in his victory speech. "... This is not a moment to let up. This is a moment to double down because the task before us is a mighty one. Because the president of the United States and his allies in Congress are leading this country down a dark path, and we can go down this path no further."
Earlier Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of absentee votes remaining to be counted, former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson declared she was ready for a runoff election against Ossoff.
"Now that most of the votes have been counted, it appears that for the third time in his political career, Jon Ossoff has failed to break the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff," Tomlinson said. "... Now that it is a two-person race, we are looking forward to voters learning more about my record as a successful two-term mayor and public safety director who has won elections and governed and governed well."
Tomlinson finished second (15.61 percent). Her statement didn't sit well with businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico, who finished third (12.47 percent).
In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, Amico said a candidate claiming victory before all the votes are counted dishonors voters whose vote hasn't been counted.
"It's a slap in the face to every [Georgia] voter for a candidate to unilaterally declare an outcome when thousands of ballots remain uncounted," Amico tweeted. "Candidates for elected office awaiting results should be more invested in protecting voters' rights than advancing their political careers."
Maya Dillard-Smith (9.36 percent), James Knox (4.6 percent), Marckeith DeJesus (4.22 percent) and Tricia McCracken (3.02 percent) all received votes.
Perdue, who is seeking his second term, was unopposed in the Republican primary.