(The Center Square) – With more than 6 percent of precincts still outstanding, Jon Ossoff has a big lead in Georgia's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, but he's short of the percentage of votes needed to avoid an August runoff election.
Ossoff, an investigative journalist and media executive, had 48.6 percent of the vote with 93.5 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday morning. He needs 50 percent to avoid a runoff against the second-place finisher.
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson (14.8 percent) was second, and businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico (13.2 percent) was third. Civil and human rights attorney Maya Dillard-Smith (10.3 percent) was fourth.
The Democratic primary winner will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November's general election.
Tomlinson is confident she will be in a runoff against Ossoff.
"Now that most of the votes have been counted, it appears that for the third time in his political career, Jon Ossoff has failed to break the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff," Tomlinson said. "... Now that it is a two-person race, we are looking forward to voters learning more about my record as a successful two-term mayor and public safety director who has won elections and governed and governed well."
Before votes were counted Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, voters in Georgia encountered long lines and delays because of problems with the state's new voting machines and circumstances caused by voting in a pandemic.
Voters experienced problems primarily in Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, but voting hours were extended in 20 counties across Georgia.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office will investigate voting problems in Fulton and DeKalb counties and called the situation unacceptable.
"Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties," Raffensperger said. "But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."
Statewide Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said the issue was not a problem with the voting machines but with poll workers not knowing how to use the equipment and county elections leaders not training poll workers well enough and planning ahead.
Sterling told CNN on Tuesday night the issues also stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We did lose many polling places because it's summertime, so schools are closed. Churches opted out. VFW halls opted out," Sterling said. "In Fulton County, specifically, they lost 40 locations and collapsed many of those locations into mega-precincts, which saw a lot of those amazingly long lines. ... Those kind of polling closures and the things you're discussing are literally county decisions. They are made at the county level, and the state has zero ability to tell them not to do that."
House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, directed the House Governmental Affairs Committee to investigate the matter.
Democrats took aim at Raffensperger.
"The secretary of state's job is to provide adequate support and training for counties as he implemented Georgia’s new voting system, and he has failed," Democratic Party of Georgia spokeswoman Maggie Chambers said in a statement. " ... We demand statewide action by the secretary of state – the chief elections official in Georgia – to fix this problem immediately before we see these issues for every election this cycle."
Tuesday's primary was scheduled originally for May 19 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 public health emergency.