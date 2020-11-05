(The Center Square) – More than the results of the presidential election are hinging on Georgia's vote count.
While most of the country is watching Georgia to help determine the outcome between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for president, the final vote count also will determine whether two U.S. Senate races in Georgia will have a runoff election in January.
As it stands now, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue leads Democrat Jon Ossoff by 115,046 votes, with a 50.03% to 47.66% advantage. Perdue needs more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff against Ossoff on Jan. 5.
Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling said Thursday morning about 60,000 ballots still needed to be counted.
"If overtime is required when all of the votes have been counted, we're ready, and we will win," Perdue's campaign manager, Ben Fry, said in a statement Thursday morning.
A special election on Tuesday's ballot to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Johnny Isakson, who retired, already has produced a runoff between Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat in December, and Democrat Raphael Warnock, who is the senior pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.
January’s runoff will determine who serves the remaining two years of Isakson's six-year term.