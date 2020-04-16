(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Georgia have reached an all-time high despite new claims for the week ending April 11 falling by 19 percent from the previous week.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Georgia last week were 317,526, down 72,606 from the 390,132 initial claims filed the week ending April 4.
In the past month, about 850,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Georgia as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are reaching unprecedented claim levels of almost one million Georgians filing for unemployment,” Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “That is one in every 10 people who are turning to the GDOL for unemployment assistance. This is a massive undertaking, but one that I know we are capable of achieving.”
GDOL said unemployment claims showed an increase of 290,068 claims – or 1,292 percent – in March from February. Compared with March 2019, new claims were up by 293,774 – or 1,567 percent. The monthly total was higher than the annual total for each of the previous two years – 291,962 in 2019 and 310,494 in 2018.
Nationally, there were more than 5.2 million new unemployment claims for the week ending April 11, down about 1.4 million claims from the previous week's adjusted level. The moving four-week average in the U.S. is 5.5 million claims.
March labor statistics released Thursday by GDOL also revealed the over-the-month increase for the unemployment rate was the largest on record. March's unemployment rate in Georgia was 4.2 percent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from February's rate. In March 2019, the rate was 3.7 percent.
The number of employed Georgians fell by 77,876 in March, bringing the total to 4,917,324. It was the largest over-the-month drop since February 2010, GDOL said.
Georgia’s labor force dropped by 22,434 to reach a total of 5,133,913, the largest over-the-month drop since March 2010 and the lowest labor force total since September 2019.