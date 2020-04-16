(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Georgia for the week ending April 11 fell by 19 percent from the previous week.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Georgia last week were 317,526, down 72,606 from the 390,132 initial claims filed the week ending April 4.
In the past month, about 850,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Georgia as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decrease in initial claims in Georgia followed the national trend. There were more than 5.2 million new unemployment claims nationally for the week ending April 11, down about 1.4 million claims from the previous week's adjusted level. The moving four-week average in the U.S. is 5.5 million claims.