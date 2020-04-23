(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Georgia dropped for the second consecutive week, data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor showed.
Initial unemployment claims in Georgia for the week ending April 18 were 243,677, down 75,904 – or 24 percent – from the 319,581 initial claims filed the week ending April 11.
In the past five weeks, more than 1 million initial unemployment claims have been made in Georgia as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia Department of Labor said Thursday it has processed 1,090,536 unemployment claims in the past month, more than the combined total for the previous three years.
Employees in Georgia could be returning to work as soon as Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order this week allowing gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, nail technicians and beauty schools to reopen Friday.
Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants can reopen Monday with some restrictions.
Because of an emergency rule issued late last month, an individual in Georgia can earn up to $300 per week in income without reducing their weekly unemployment benefit amount, allowing employees to work reduced hours and still qualify for state and federal weekly benefits, GDOL said.
“We are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said. “Although some people are returning to work, the GDOL will continue to process and make payments for all weeks an individual was eligible for benefits.”
Nationally, more than 4.4 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, UDSOL reported, down 810,000 from the week prior, when 5.25 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
Over the past five weeks, 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits because of stay-at-home orders in response to the novel coronavirus.