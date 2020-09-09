(The Center Square) – Job creation in Georgia for the first two months of the new fiscal year outpaced the first two months of fiscal year 2020, the governor's office said Wednesday.
New jobs resulting from new projects through August have reached one-third of fiscal 2020's jobs total, Gov. Brian Kemp said, and investment was up 11 percent in August compared with July.
More than $642 million in new investments in August created 4,036 jobs.
“After a strong start to the new fiscal year in the month of July, we set a goal to do even better for Georgians in August,” Kemp said. “With these new August numbers, we've not only delivered on that goal but surpassed our numbers from the same time period last year. Despite economic challenges due to COVID-19, we remain laser-focused on getting Georgians back to work and creating opportunities in every region of the state.”
In August, Home Depot announced plans to create 1,000 jobs in DeKalb, Fulton and Henry counties, and meal-kit company HelloFresh said it will establish a distribution facility in Newnan, bringing more than 750 jobs to Coweta County.
Zillow Group also named the metro-Atlanta area its new Southeastern hub, bringing nearly 200 jobs. Zinus USA will develop an advanced manufacturing facility in McDonough, investing $108 million and creating 804 jobs in Henry County.
“What I said last month still rings true: good news comes in the form of jobs and investment,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Georgia’s strong economic framework, along with our relationship approach to doing business, have helped us continue to deliver that good news. I look forward to continuing to work with our private and public sector partners so we can keep the momentum going, and most importantly, bring opportunities to our local communities.”