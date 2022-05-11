(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure that gives a tax credit to individuals or businesses that donate to qualified law enforcement foundations.
Senate Bill 361, the Law Enforcement Strategic Support (LESS Crime) Act, allows businesses and individual taxpayers to claim a tax credit for their contributions to qualified law enforcement foundations.
SB 361 allows single filers to claim a tax credit of up to $5,000 for qualified contributions. Joint filers and qualified businesses may claim up to $10,000.
"The safety and security of their families and property are some of the most basic, fundamental needs of every Georgian," Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry, said in an announcement. "SB 361 seeks to secure those needs by supporting our law enforcement through the implementation of a tax credit for contributions made to qualified law enforcement foundations. These funds can be used to train officers, purchase or maintain equipment or go towards establishing a mental health co-responder program."
Under the measure, total contributions are capped at $5 million per foundation per year and $75 million statewide annually. The Senate unanimously passed the measure, while the House passed it with broad bipartisan support.
"The LESS Crime Act is symbolic of what can happen when leaders seek solutions beyond the scope of government and promote good policy," Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said in a statement after the House passed the measure. "With overwhelming bipartisan support, this innovative approach to public safety has received national acclamation. Our legislation serves as a model for government entities around the country to adopt within their own states and communities."