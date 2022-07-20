(The Center Square) — An electrodeposited copper manufacturer plans to invest $430 million in a new North American headquarters and manufacturing facility in Richmond County.
Denkai America plans an initial investment of $150 million to establish an ED copper foil production facility on a 115-acre site. The company's materials have mainly been used in printed circuit board applications for the aerospace and defense industries and are now used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
However, Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, declined to say whether taxpayers covered the cost of any incentives, saying the project remains active.
"As the adoption of electric mobility becomes widespread, the State of Georgia is committed to harnessing this generational opportunity to ensure that Georgians employed in today's automotive industry will have access to these jobs of the future here at home," Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement. "Denkai America plays a vital role in the EV ecosystem, and we are excited to welcome this innovative company to Augusta and Richmond County."
Denkai America intends to create 250 new jobs over the next five years.
Construction on the first phase of a three-phase investment is expected to start in September. Officials said the facility would be entirely operational by December 2024.
The Denkai America announcement is the latest investment by a company serving The Peach State's burgeoning EV industry.
Earlier this year, Georgia and its local counterparts said they are giving $1.5 billion in incentives to EV manufacturer Rivian Automotive, which plans to build a new $5 billion plant along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties. State and company officials said the project would create 7,500 jobs with an average wage of $56,000.