(The Center Square) – The Georgia Department of Labor has paid more than $1.7 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits since mid-March.
GDOL said Thursday it has processed 1,597,593 regular initial unemployment claims – 778,330 of them were valid with enough earned wages to receive benefits. Eighty-four percent of those with valid claims – or 518,000 people – have received their first payment.
“Over half a million Georgians have received a payment from the Georgia Department of Labor,” GDOL Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “We have been enhancing our current systems and creating new ones to make sure every eligible applicant receives their [unemployment insurance] benefits as quickly as possible.”
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Georgia for the week ending May 2 were 226,884, down 39,681 – or 15 percent – from the 266,565 initial claims filed the week ending April 25.
The sectors with the most initial claims in the past seven weeks include accommodation and food services (446,437), health care and social assistance (183,328), retail trade (182,663), administrative and support services (130,039) and manufacturing (122,772), GDOL said.
GDOL paid $176.4 million in regular unemployment benefits last week – up $21 million from the previous week – and more than $400 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $600 per week to eligible individuals.
Over the past seven weeks, more than $620 million has been paid in regular benefits and $1.1 billion in FPUC benefits.
The Georgia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Balance as of May 2 increased by $34 million to $2.127 billion. The uptick was attributed to $165 million in tax revenue collections outpacing the benefit payments for the week, GDOL said.