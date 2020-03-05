Georgia’s employed population continues to climb to record heights, while the state’s unemployment rate has stayed steady and below the national number.
An all-time high of 4,987,996 Georgians were employed in January, 12,060 more than in December, the Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday.
“Significantly outpacing last year’s numbers, January 2020 labor statistics are reporting record data across the board,” Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a news release. “The number of Georgians employed is the highest ever, the number of unemployed is the lowest since 2001, and EmployGeorgia.com is now listing over 101,000 on-line jobs available for Georgians today.”
The state’s unemployment rate in January was a record-low 3.1 percent – 0.7 percentage points below January's 2019 unemployment rate. The national unemployment rate is 3.6 percent.
The labor force has grown to 5.1 million, the highest the state has seen and a 1.1 percent increase compared with January 2019.
Most of the new jobs added in Georgia were in the trade, transportation and utility industries, followed by education and health services.
“January 2020 labor statistics continue to show a strong job market in Georgia,” Butler said.
