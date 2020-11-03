(The Center Square) – Georgia incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath was leading Republican Karen Handel late Tuesday night in a rematch for Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
McBath was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018 after her first victory against Handel, a longtime politician and businesswoman. With 2,006 of 2,656 precincts reporting McBath had secured 54.8% of the vote compared with 45.3% for Handel, according to unofficial election results.
Before running for office, McBath was a flight attendant. She became a public figure after the death of her son, Jordan Davis, who was murdered in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2012 after an argument over loud music. She was the first Democrat to hold the seat for the district consisting of Atlanta's northern suburbs since it was redrawn in 1993.
In the 7th Congressional District, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux was leading Republican Rich McCormick for a seat previously held by Republican Rob Woodall. With 2,071 of 2,656 precincts reporting, Bourdeaux had 53.7% of the vote, and McCormick had 46.3%.
Bourdeaux started her career as an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. Since then, she has taught public policy at Georgia State University and was the Georgia Senate's Budget and Evaluation Office director for three years.
Woodall, who was elected to the seat in 2010, did not run for re-election. The district is located northeast of Atlanta and includes parts of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.
Republicans remained in the majority among the state's congressional delegation after Tuesday's election.
Republican U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson IV, Austin Scott, Barry Loudermilk, Jody Hice and Rick Allen were re-elected for another term. Republican newcomers Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene secured their party's hold in the 9th and 14th districts, respectively.
Democrat State Sen. Nikema Williams kept her party's hold in the 5th Congressional District, a seat held by the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis for more than three decades. Williams won by a landslide Tuesday. Democrat Sanford Bishop Jr.'s re-election Tuesday will secure him nearly three decades as the representative for the 2nd Congressional District. Democrats U.S. Rep "Hank' Johnson Jr. and David Scott were also re-elected for another term.