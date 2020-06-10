(The Center Square) – Georgia tax collections for May and for the fiscal year are down compared with a year ago, which is not much of a surprise given the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to it.
May's net tax collections totaled $1.58 billion, which was 10.1 percent below collections in May 2019, when net tax collections totaled nearly $1.76 billion. Fiscal-year-to-date net tax collections have totaled $20.81 billion, down 4 percent compared with the previous fiscal year's $21.67 billion.
Georgia state agencies have been asked by Gov. Brian Kemp and his budget office to reduce their fiscal year 2021 budgets by 11 percent in response to revenue shortfalls resulting from the pandemic.
Individual income tax collections for May dropped by nearly $30 million – or 3.4 percent – compared with May 2019, when net individual tax revenues totaled about $887.1 million. Net corporate income tax collections were nearly 41 percent below last year's $41.3 million, decreasing by nearly $16.9 million.
Gross sales and use taxes reached $906.5 million for May, a decrease of about $138.7 million – or 13.3 percent – compared with last May. Net sales and use tax declined by $58.4 million – or 11.5 percent – compared with last year, when net sales tax totaled $508.3 million. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments fell by $80.7 million from May 2019.
Motor fuel tax collections decreased by $39.2 million – or 25.7 percent – but motor vehicle tag and title fees increased by $3.8 million – or 15.7 percent.