(The Center Square) – Georgia was ranked No.1 for its business climate by Site Selection magazine for the eighth consecutive year, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
The business-centered publication releases its annual Business Climate Rankings each November. The magazine evaluated states equally on its criteria and expert survey. Georgia extended its record for the state earning the top ranking the most consecutive times. Georgia tied for the No.1 spot this year with North Carolina.
“I’m so proud that Georgia has earned this top business distinction for a record-setting eight years, and it is an honor to accept this award from Site Selection magazine,” Kemp said at Bridgestone Golf’s headquarters in Covington. “Our top-notch workforce development programs and pro-business environment, along with our strong logistics infrastructure, have further solidified the Peach State as the best place in the nation to live, work, raise a family, and start or grow a business.”
More than 10,000 jobs were created in the state by economic development projects during the first three months of fiscal year 2021. State officials said the projects generated more than $3.7 billion in new investments.
Site Selection magazine applauded Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson for his efforts to cultivate international relationships that have been fruitful for the state. Wilson’s recent trip to Italy and Germany reportedly resulted in $200 million in economic investments for Georgia.
“Whether entering or expanding in Georgia, it’s our goal to give every company we work with the peace of mind they need to know that they will have a long-term partner in the state,” Wilson said.
Taxes, transportation infrastructure, workforce development, permitting and regulation were among the variables surveyed by Site Selection in its evaluation process.
Jobs increased by 45% and investment by 56% in Georgia during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared with the same time last year. Despite the nationwide economic downfall resulting from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state secured 176 new development projects, resulting in 19,345 jobs and $6.5 billion in investment, between March 1 and Sept. 30, according to GDEcD.
Georgia also earned the top 2020 business ranking from Area Development magazine for the seventh consecutive year. Kemp was ranked second among U.S. governors by the American Legislative Exchange Council for his policy performance and executive leadership before and after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.