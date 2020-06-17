(The Center Square) – Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan rolled out a proposal Wednesday that creates a standalone charge for a hate crime.
The legislation would create a new offense called bias-motivated intimidation and will penalize people who target others or their property based on prejudice.
Duncan, who serves as president of the Senate, plans to introduce the bill this week, he said.
"It's about directly addressing racism and bias-motivated crime in every square inch of our state," Duncan said. "Our state and our nation are way beyond just reading simple words on a piece of paper. We want swift, decisive action and not only punish, but deter anything from happening."
Duncan's bill would make it illegal for someone to intimidate, harass, terrorize, harm or damage someone else's property because of the "person's actual or perceived attributes." The measure protects against discrimination based on age, ancestry, nationality, race, religion, ethnicity, culture, homelessness, mental and physical disability, gender, sexual orientation, military status and involvement in civil rights or freedom of speech activity.
Georgia is one of five states without a hate crime law. The high profile death of unarmed black man Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick has brought the issue of hate crimes to the forefront.
Thousands of protestors took to the state Capitol on Monday, calling for reform as the legislative session resumed. Duncan referred to the killing of Arbery by father-and-son duo Gregory and Travis McMichael during his news conference at the Capitol on Wednesday.
"One of those tragic cases was the horrifying murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, and the initial handling of the case by sole prosecuting," Duncan said. "The sole prosecutor made the independent and wrong initial decision to not even pursue the investigation, even after they saw the horrified video evidence of a shooter standing over the body of an unarmed man, and then calling him a racial slur."
There already is hate crime legislation sitting in the Senate – House Bill 426 – but Duncan said the measure does not do enough to protect victims or punish offenders.
HB 426, which cleared the House in March 2019, increases the sentencing for hate crimes by two to three years based on the original offense. Under the bill, defendants who are found guilty of a low-level misdemeanor could face three months to a year in prison and would have to pay a $5,000 fine. High level or violent misdemeanors could result in a sentence between six months to a year, and felony offenses would result in a minimum of two years, both with the $5,000 fine.
Duncan's bill increases the sentencing requirements by two years to five years and allows victims to sue the perpetrator. It also would require the case to go before a grand jury for an indictment. Under the bill, law enforcement officers would have to create a Bias Motivated Intimidation Report with details about the incident that includes evidence of the discrimination.
The Georgia NAACP, a 111-year-old civil rights organization with 138 units across the state, said the bill does not address its concerns. It wants legislative leaders to repeal citizen's arrest and stand your ground laws and to fix election issues.
"During a time when people are literally dying, being murdered and lynched every single day, it is a shame knowing [Duncan] nor anyone from his office ever reached out to ask for our input," Georgia NAACP tweeted Wednesday.