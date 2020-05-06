(The Center Square) – Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Wednesday he will take a 14 percent pay cut as Georgia agencies look for ways to roll back spending amid the COVID-19 economic downturn.
State lawmakers have until June 30 to finalize a budget for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1. Financial strain from the coronavirus pandemic points to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue shortfalls.
State agencies were asked by budget officials last week to reduced their spending plans by 14 percent in light of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has crippled the state’s economy and flattened the workforce.
Duncan has volunteered to contribute about $13,000 from his yearly salary to help reconcile taxpayer money.
“As we work through the budget process ahead of us, it will be necessary for everyone to make sacrifices, and I will do my part and take a cut as well,” Duncan said. “The fiscal impact of the coronavirus on our state’s budget is severe, and the General Assembly is tasked with making serious cuts to government services and programs, which will affect the lives of the Georgians we serve.”
As lieutenant governor, Duncan’s annual salary is $91,000, which is prescribed by law. He plans to file an amendment to make the change when the legislative session reconvenes in June, Duncan’s Director of Legislative Affairs Macy McFall said.
Fiscal researchers at Georgia State University estimated the state could see revenue losses ranging from $360 million to $406 million in the upcoming fiscal year. The proposed spending reductions by the state agencies account for more than $3.6 billion in savings for the state.
Department leaders have until May 20 to find the money.
Year-to-date net tax collections through April have totaled $19.23 billion for the fiscal year, a decrease of nearly $680 million – or 3.4 percent – compared with the same time last year.
The state collected $1.8 billion in April, which is 36 percent less than April 2019.
Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr and State Economist Jeffrey Dorfman plan to brief House budget writers Thursday on the state’s economic status.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn, and Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, on Monday sent a letter to the state’s Congressional leaders asking for federal help to fill the anticipated budget gaps, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
“We share your regard for conservative spending practices, and despite the expected reductions in force and services for our people because of these painful budget cuts, we will do our part,” Tillery and England wrote. “In turn, we respectfully ask that you advocate and support the appropriation of $500 billion in flexible state stabilization funds that are proportionately distributed to help offset greater upheaval and longer recovery in Georgia.”